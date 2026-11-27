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Thousands of people protested Friday in Puerto Rico’s capital as anger and frustration erupted over record-high electric rates, the surging cost of living, deterioration in basic services and other issues.

Retirees, university students, bus drivers and others joined the protest organized by some 30 groups including unions and religious organizations. The crowds gathered in front of the largest mall in the Caribbean on Black Friday for what organizers dubbed the “Day of National Outrage.”

Hundreds of demonstrators arrived by bus in San Juan from dozens of cities and towns across the island.

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“Where to start?” said 74-year-old Radamés García Badillo. “The outrage is absolute.”

He noted that power and water services are unreliable, with his neighborhood going dark at least once a week for several hours.

He also decried a sharp increase in the cost of living.

“We’re buying less because things are extremely expensive,” he said. “For us retirees, it is essential to make every dollar stretch.”

The protest is one of the largest in the U.S. territory since Gov. Jenniffer González took office in January 2025, and it grew throughout the day as demonstrators took over one of the island’s main highways, forcing its closure.

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“Things have never been good in Puerto Rico, but they keep getting worse,” said Verónica Ishtar, a 22-year-old visual arts student who drew sketches of the protesters.

This week alone, the power in her neighborhood went out 12 times, and she struggles to pay her power bill.

“This is not normal, and it should not be normalized,” she said.

Monthly electricity bills for some residential customers recently rose about 18%, from $229 to $271.

The new rate of 33.86 cents per kilowatt-hour far surpasses the average rate of 18.3 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential customers on the U.S. mainland, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Some protesters condemned Luma Energy, a private company that oversees the transmission and distribution of power on the island.

On Wednesday, Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court narrowly approved canceling the government’s contract with Luma. The governor praised the ruling, but many now worry about what comes next as outages persist.

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Puerto Rico’s Manufacturers Assn. said that the cancellation could “discourage private investment and jeopardize the continuity of projects in progress” as crews continue to repair a grid razed by Hurricane Maria in 2017 that was already weakened by a lack of maintenance and investment.

As the protest grew, one demonstrator pledged a “combative Christmas.”

The leaders of several groups that organized the protest pledged to keep pushing for change.

“We must begin to channel the rage,” said Hernaliz Vázquez, executive director of Sierra Club Puerto Rico. “We must begin to organize the indignation felt by people who do not know what to do.”

Eva Prados, a politician, attorney and human rights advocate, was among the protesters.

She noted that power bills are unsustainable and businesses are closing as Puerto Ricans struggle with a high cost of living and basic services “that this government is not guaranteeing.”

Puerto Rico “is awaiting concrete solutions,” she said.

Coto and Granadillo write for the Associated Press.