A mourner grieves over the bodies of two Palestinian watchmen employed by Doctors Without Borders, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike the previous night, at a hospital morgue ahead of their funeral in Gaza City on Saturday.

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The medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders expressed outrage Saturday at an Israeli strike near one of its clinics in Gaza City that killed two of its watchmen.

The group, known by its French acronym MSF, said that it was “devastated and outraged” by the killing of its colleagues late Friday.

MSF said the two men worked as watchmen at the clinic, noting that it was clearly marked with its logos and that its coordinates had been shared with the Israeli military.

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The deaths bring the number of MSF colleagues killed in Gaza to 17, the organization said.

The Israeli military said Saturday, without offering evidence, that it killed two Hamas militants in Gaza City who worked as security guards at an MSF-operated clinic. It said that “this is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization embedding itself within international organizations.”

Mourners gathered Saturday for the two men’s funeral prayers.

Ahmad Abu Haseira, a relative of one of the men killed, said they were unarmed and wore MSF uniforms at the time of the attack.

A local MSF employee, Ahmad Shehada, said the two were making their rounds to check the clinic’s facilities when a missile struck.

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On Saturday, an Israeli strike killed one person and wounded several others in Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital. The Israeli military said it targeted a militant in the area.

In the occupied West Bank, masked assailants on Saturday attacked and injured two Israeli and two Palestinian workers carrying out electrical repairs near the village of Al-Mughayyir, Israel’s military and security forces said.

Video circulating online showed assailants emerging from a car with iron bars and brutally attacking the workers, one of whom fell to the ground. Security forces said they later arrested nine suspects in the attack and that the investigation was ongoing.

It was the latest episode of violence in the West Bank, where attacks against Palestinians by Israeli settlers have drawn increasing global condemnation. The identities of Saturday’s attackers were unclear, but authorities said they had traced a concealed suspicious vehicle and a gathering at an “illegal outpost, known as a source of dozens of violent incidents.”

Aljoud, Magdy and Hadjicostis write for the Associated Press. AlJoud reported from Beirut, Magdy from Cairo and Hadjicostis from Nicosia, Cyprus.