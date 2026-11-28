Mohamed Yusuf, shown in March, died Saturday at Hennepin County Medical Center, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said.

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A Somali American Uber driver who authorities say was attacked by a passenger in a Minneapolis suburb this month has died, the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced in a news release.

Mohamed Yusuf, 51, died Saturday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center, the advocacy group said. Yusuf was being treated for severe injuries after being strangled with a seat belt, run over by his own car and left in a ditch after the Nov. 14 attack, authorities said.

“CAIR-Minnesota extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to Mohamed’s family, loved ones, and the many fellow drivers and community members who stood with him,” the Muslim civil rights organization said.

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Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in the attack. Hennepin County Atty. Mary Moriarty said Saturday in a statement shared on social media that the charges would be upgraded to second-degree intentional murder.

An attorney representing Patel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to court documents, Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, who is also an Uber driver, when Yusuf picked up a passenger. Yusuf’s brother says he heard the passenger tell Yusuf he didn’t like the name Mohamed, the court documents say. He later heard Yusuf screaming in Somali that he was being choked with a belt and run over by the car, according to the filings.

Moriarty has said there is not enough evidence to prove the attack was motivated by bias.

Yusuf’s son Mustafa Osman, the oldest of Yusuf’s five children, said earlier this month that his father came to the U.S. in 1993 and worked as a driver for years.

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The violence against Yusuf sparked fear among the Somali community. Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S., with many concentrated in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The overwhelming majority are American citizens.

After the attack, Osman said his father was not doing well and had endured five surgeries.

Turbay and Kelety write for the Associated Press.