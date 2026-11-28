Supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party react during an election event Saturday in Taipei, Taiwan.

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Taiwan’s ruling party conceded defeat in the Taipei mayoral race Saturday but declared victory in nine out of the island’s 22 cities and counties in closely watched local elections.

The capital has traditionally been a stronghold of the opposition Nationalist Party, also known as the Kuomintang, or KMT, which favors closer ties with China, whose government claims Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out force to annex it. The KMT also held on to neighboring New Taipei City, one of 10 cities and counties it retained in Saturday’s election, according to the semiofficial Central News Agency.

While not all the votes had been tallied, enough had been counted for some candidates to declare victory. Two more counties were too close to call Saturday night.

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The results overall were a modest victory for the Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, said Chen Shihmin, a professor of political science at National Taiwan University in Taipei. “This result will allow the DPP to be united in supporting [President] Lai Ching-te when he seeks another term in 2028.”

Taipei race was tightly contested

DPP candidate Puma Shen mounted a strong challenge to incumbent Mayor Chiang Wan-an but fell short of giving the DPP its first Taipei victory since 1994.

“I know there’s many people crying here. I want to thank every person who voted for me,” Shen told thousands of supporters after conceding. Shen, whom Beijing has labeled a separatist, said he had called Chiang to congratulate him.

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With votes from 1,606 of 1,790 polling stations counted, or almost 90%, Chiang had about 53.8% of the vote to Shen’s 45.6%, according to the electoral authorities.

“After a long, hard-fought democratic election, we fought together until the end. Thank you, everyone,” a teary-eyed Chiang told supporters Saturday night.

Initially viewed as a long shot, Shen was known for his work organizing civil defense courses. He gained attention and support while campaigning on issues such as planting more trees and making city government more responsive.

His campaign unfolded under pressure from Beijing, which imposed sanctions on him and launched an investigation into his activities.

China looms despite focus on local issues

Unlike presidential elections, when relations with China and Beijing’s pressure on the self-ruled island are major issues, Saturday’s vote focused more on local concerns, including social welfare benefits and other livelihood issues.

But China has not been entirely absent from the debate. Taiwanese authorities have accused Beijing of attempting to sow distrust in the island’s electoral system, allegations that Chinese authorities have rejected.

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Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported about 33 sorties by Chinese warplanes, including bombers and fighter jets, toward the island on Friday and Saturday.

Voters also cast ballots in a referendum to overturn a ban on nuclear power. The proposal calls for using nuclear energy to boost the economy. Supporters say additional energy sources are needed to meet the artificial intelligence industry’s growing demand for electricity.

The elections featured candidates mostly from the DPP and the KMT. Traditionally, the KMT has performed well in local elections. In 2022, the DPP won in only five of 22 localities.

People look for a stronger economy

Chang Li-fen said the economy was her foremost concern, but declined to say whom she had voted for.

“If the Taiwan economy is good, only then will people be able to live well,” she said. “In France and in Italy, people are protesting because of energy costs, which raised the cost of living, so I think the economy is most important.”

Voters also voted in a referendum to get rid of a policy that banned nuclear power. Though the referendum does not specify any concrete measures to reopen nuclear power plants in Taiwan, which shut last year, it gives the government a political mandate to pursue nuclear power development.

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Wu writes for the Associated Press. AP video journalists Johnson Lai and Taijing Wu contributed to this report.