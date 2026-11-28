U.K.’s biggest-spending government department confirms it was hit by a cyberattack
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- Britain’s Department for Work and Pensions, which pays benefits to millions, confirmed a deliberate cyberattack was responsible for an incident that prompted it to take some systems offline as a precaution.
- The department said there was no evidence personal information was compromised and that pension and benefit payments continued, as investigators worked to determine what happened.
LONDON — Britain’s biggest-spending government department confirmed Saturday that the cyber incident that prompted it to take its systems offline over the last couple of days was a deliberate cyberattack.
The Department for Work and Pensions, which pays out benefits to millions of people including retirees and those requiring welfare support, said in a statement that it had experienced “an attempt to gain unauthorized access to our systems.”
No further details about the source of the attack were disclosed.
“Our team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyberattack on DWP’s systems,” the department said.
It said that it’s continuing to work with the National Cyber Security Center and the Government Cyber Coordination Center to understand what had occurred.
The incident, which was first detected Thursday night, saw a range of services taken offline as a precautionary measure, several of which remained offline Saturday.
The department has said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised, and pensions and benefit payments continued to be made as normal.
On Friday, the prime minister’s office said that there was no evidence that a “malicious actor” had targeted other government departments.
The cyberattack is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents to hit the United Kingdom. Most notably, a number of U.K. meat suppliers said that their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe.
Earlier this month, the country’s cyber chief said that the U.K. will probably face artificial intelligence cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure by 2028 as criminals and states, including China and Russia, increasingly use AI in their cyber activity.
Richard Horne, the head of the National Cyber Security Center, said that could include AI-powered malware for ransomware attacks as the technology will allow “vulnerabilities that have been tolerated for far too long” to be discovered and exploited “at a scale that was once unimaginable.”
Pylas writes for the Associated Press.