A protester carries a portrait of slain Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as supporters of the Awami League rally Sunday in Gopalganj to demand the return of his daughter, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from exile.

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Bangladeshi ruling party supporters have clashed with the supporters of a deposed former prime minister, leaving two people dead and scores injured, as the country’s political tensions continue, police and media reports said Sunday.

The violence took place at Zajira point in Shariatpur district in central Bangladesh between supporters of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and those who back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in a student-led mass uprising, ending her 15-year rule. She fled to India.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Hasina said earlier this month that she would return to the country at any cost, and even the threat of death could not prevent her. She said she would return on Dec. 16.

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Prothom Alo, the country’s leading Bengali-language daily, reported Sunday that the two dead men were supporters of Hasina, and at least two of the injured suffered bullet wounds. At least a dozen motorbikes were torched at the scene, said local police officials.

Separately, thousands of Hasina supporters rallied Sunday at her ancestral home in Gopalganj, demanding Hasina’s safe return from India. They blocked a highway while security officials, including paramilitary border guards, stood nearby.

In neighboring Madaripur district, Hasina’s supporters blocked a major highway. The region remained cut off from Dhaka and southern Bangladesh on Sunday. All three districts are under Dhaka Division and are connected by the country’s largest bridge over a major river.

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For the last few weeks, explosions of crude bombs, torching of vehicles in Dhaka, the capital, and elsewhere have been reported.

Rahman’s government wants Hasina’s extradition from India, but Hasina said she would return voluntarily. India did not respond to the government’s request to extradite her.

Hasina faces a death sentence involving a mass uprising that forced her to leave the country in August 2024. She could be arrested if she returns, and a top prosecutor said earlier that she would be executed.

Hasina and her Awami League party rejected the verdict brought down under an interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who took over three days after Hasina’s fall. Hundreds of people were killed during the uprising, and Hasina’s critics blamed her administration.

The Yunus-led government, which ran the country for 18 months, handed over power in February after an election. The interim government also banned the activities of Hasina’s party and it was not allowed to contest the most recent polls.

Alam writes for the Associated Press.