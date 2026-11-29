People line up outside a polling station in Madrid to cast their ballots in Spain’s general election on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Spaniards are voting Sunday in an election dominated by concerns over housing affordability that could see the far right enter the national government for the first time since Spain’s dictatorship ended more than a half-century ago.

The election is seen as a referendum on incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The left-wing leader of the Socialist party has governed Spain for eight years through numerous crises, but also a period of economic growth that, for many voters, has been eclipsed by cost-of-living concerns.

No issue has galvanized Spaniards in recent years quite like access to affordable housing. Soaring home and rental costs in cities and tourism hot spots have caused widespread discontent, especially among the young.

Advertisement

Last month, Sánchez announced an early election after right-wing parties in parliament voted down measures that his government introduced to alleviate housing pressures. Nationwide protests sprang up after the dramatic eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her apartment in Madrid — and her subsequent death.

Sánchez has warned voters that a conservative government wouldn’t make their lives more affordable, and frequently has said that his opponents would take the country of 50 million backward.

“I’m feeling optimistic,” Sánchez told reporters after casting his vote on Sunday, saying he expected “a huge turnout.”

Advertisement

Participation by 2 p.m. — six hours before polls close — was at 45%, about 5 percentage points higher than in the previous national election in 2023.

Opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the conservative Popular Party, or PP, has promised voters more stability and better governance.

He has criticized Sánchez’s record not just for his government’s failure to improve Spaniards’ housing woes, but also for two fatal train crashes this year on Spain’s high-speed rail network, a nationwide blackout in April 2025 and a border crisis in Spain’s North African exclave of Ceuta.

Feijóo also pilloried Sánchez — who relied on backing from far-left and separatist parties to cling to power in 2023 — for not being able to pass a budget in nearly four years, lacking parliamentary support.

“I ask Spaniards not to vote with fear, but with memory,” Feijóo said in Madrid after casting his ballot. “Today is a day when the Spanish people take the helm and will decide the future, the destiny and the direction of Spain.”

It’s widely expected that Feijóo would attempt to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party, led by its bearded, barrel-chested leader, Santiago Abascal, who has campaigned on an immigration crackdown.

Advertisement

Vox is betting that its hard-line stance will win over voters and enable it to play kingmaker with the PP.

“Spain is deeply divided. There is a lot of fear on both sides, and I believe we need to soften the tense atmosphere and redirect what has been done wrong during the past eight years,” said Paloma Jiménez-Ontiveros, a 65-year-old real estate agent in Madrid, after voting.

Europe is watching closely

Spain has welcomed millions of people, mainly from Latin America, but also from Africa and elsewhere in Europe. One in five residents was born outside Spain, according to census data. Earlier this year, the Spanish government legalized the status of nearly 1.2 million immigrants living in the country without authorization.

Feijóo and Abascal have portrayed Sánchez’s immigration-friendly policies as harmful to ordinary Spaniards, pointing to the country’s insufficient housing stock and strained public services. Both candidates have condemned the migrant legalization measure.

If Vox entered a new government as a junior member with the PP, it would mark the return of a nationalist, far-right party to power for the first time since the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975.

The result will also be closely watched across Europe before an election-packed 2027, in which voters will head to the polls in France, Italy, Greece and Poland.

Advertisement

In France, the far-right National Rally is aiming to take power, while in Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition is expected to seek another term.

39 million people are eligible to vote

About 39 million people are eligible to cast ballots. Voting generally takes place in schools, community centers, town halls and other municipal facilities. Spaniards can also vote by mail.

Votes are tallied quickly and the result is usually known within hours. That doesn’t mean it’s quickly clear who will govern.

A Spanish prime minister will be elected by the new parliament resulting from a vote that will be convened next month. A candidate needs the support of an absolute majority — at least 176 lawmakers — in the first parliamentary vote, often relying on coalition agreements or support from other parties.

Several opinion polls conducted before Sunday showed Sánchez’s Socialist Workers’ Party behind the combined support of the PP and Vox. Sánchez will probably need backing from smaller parties to the left of the Socialists. However, infighting among those parties in the lead-up to the election is expected to weaken Sánchez’s chance at forming a progressive coalition like he did three years ago.

A star of the global left

Sánchez, a Madrid native and former economics professor, became a hero to the global left for his government’s opposition to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and his resistance to President Trump. He has criticized the U.S. and Israel over the Iran war and was one of Western Europe’s first major leaders to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

Advertisement

Sánchez’s government has turbocharged Spain’s climate commitments, pledging to source all its energy from renewable sources by 2050. The country already generates more than half its electricity from noncarbon sources. But his critics say that his over-reliance on renewables was responsible for the 2025 blackout.

He’s the first Spanish prime minister to speak comfortably in English.

Sánchez’s party, including members of his inner circle, has been dogged by legal cases involving corruption. The cases have implicated a former minister and top officials, eroding voters’ trust.

Feijóo is a lifelong civil servant-turned-politician from rural northwestern Galicia who doesn’t speak English and projects himself as a sensible, moderate and effective administrator.

Feijóo governed the region of 2.7 million people for 13 years. He is expected to mend bridges with the United States and Israel if he wins.

Naishadham writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, contributed to this report.