LA Times Today: Visit the ‘tarantula capital of the world’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Arachniphobes beware: Every autumn in southeast Colorado, thousands of fuzzy, fist-sized tarantulas emerge from their burrows to find mates.



Scientists, nature enthusiasts, and thrill seekers descend upon La Junta, Colorado to see the tarantulas make their journeys.



L.A. Times special correspondent David Kelly visited the “tarantula capital of the world” and joined us with more.