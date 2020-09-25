Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
WATCH: Ginsburg becomes the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first woman, and the first Jewish American, in U.S. history to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Sep. 25, 2020
10:21 AM
