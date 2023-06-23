LA Times Today: Submersible excursions have become popular tourist experiences. What it’s like inside

Search crews discovered pieces of the Titan submersible that disappeared Sunday during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic. Five people had been on board. Investigators say there may have been a catastrophic implosion.



Those types of submersible excursions have become popular tourist experiences.



CBS travel expert Peter Greenberg recently took a submersible dive on Lake Huron and joined Amrit Singh to talk about his experience.