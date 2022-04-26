LA Times Today: Biden’s escalating aid to Ukraine reflects a change in U.S. foreign policy

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a message of solidarity after meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.



Over the weekend, the United States promised hundreds of millions of dollars in new aid and the return of U.S. diplomats during the highest-level visit to Ukraine since the war started.



L.A. Times columnist Doyle McManus wrote about how Russia’s invasion triggered a shift in U.S. foreign policy.