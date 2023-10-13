LA Times Today: U.S. struggles with how to help restore calm in Middle East in wake of deadly Hamas attack
Israel continues to hammer Gaza with airstrikes after a devastating attack by Hamas militants over the weekend.
President Joe Biden described the attack as an act of sheer evil.
Now the Biden administration is weighing options for the next steps as the U.S. looks for a way to restore calm in the Middle East amid the chaos of war.
L.A. Times foreign affairs reporter Tracy Wilkinson joined Lisa McRee to share her analysis.
