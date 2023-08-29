LA Times Today: Researchers make an incredible discovery at a dig site Utah

Every year, researchers from the natural history museum make their way to a dig site in Utah in hopes of unearthing dinosaur bones.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison joined the dig this year, along with paleontologist Dr. Luis M. Chiappe, where they made an incredible discovery.