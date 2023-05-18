LA Times Today: Which countries send migrants to the U.S. border, and what are they fleeing?
Back in march, a deadly fire engulfed a migrant detention center in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez. The tragedy shed light on the abysmal treatment of migrants south of the border.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Leila miller investigated which countries send migrants to the U.S. border and the reasons behind why so many are fleeing.
