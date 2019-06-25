A dusty old painting turned up in an attic in France. It may sell for $100 million

So when they called again to say they had found yet another painting in the attic, Labarbe postponed a visit several times before finally finding time on April 23, 2014, to examine the artwork. Family members were considering renovating the attic, which prompted them to empty it. The space was stuffed with toys, clothes, old furniture and other accumulated possessions. Some had been damaged by the leaky roof. Other items had been stolen years earlier by thieves who probably regret what could have been.