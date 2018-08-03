Advertisement Europe World Jehovah's Witnesses flee Russia Aug 03, 2018 | 12:00 AM When Russia declared Jehovah's Witnesses to be an extremist group last year, raids and arrests of the community of 175,000 increased across the country. About 250 of them have fled the country and are now seeking asylum in Finland. Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS British protest Trump's visit to U.K. Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya