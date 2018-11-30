Trump and leaders of Mexico and Canada sign new trade pact to replace NAFTA

President Trump on Friday joined the leaders of Mexico and Canada to sign a revised North American trade deal.
Trump gathered with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on the sidelines of Friday's meeting of the Group of 20 nations in Buenos Aires.
The revamped deal, which Trump calls the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump has long raged against NAFTA. He said the new agreement “changes the trade landscape forever.”
Lawmakers in each country must now ratify the agreement.
That could prove to be a difficult task in the United States, especially now that Democrats will control the House of Representatives come January. Already Democrats and their allies in the labor movement are demanding changes.
The Mexican government also presented Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner with the Order of the Aztec Eagle. It's the highest honor America's southern neighbor gives to foreigners.
Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said Kushner earned the honor for his work on renegotiating the new trade agreement.
Kushner, who has been working on U.S.-Mexico issues, said relations have improved because the countries decided not to work across the table, but on the same side to craft “win-win” solutions to migration, drug trafficking and abuse and other issues plaguing relations.
Kushner said there's a “strong level of trust” between the U.S. and Mexico, despite news reports citing clashes between the neighbors.