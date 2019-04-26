Yakutsk is one of the coldest cities on Earth. It’s producing some of Russia’s hottest punk rock

Vlad Sleptsov stepped onto the small stage of a back alley bar in deepest Siberia. Stage lights illuminated his spiky, bleached blond hair.

Shirtless and with his back to the audience, Sleptsov began warming up his guitar with the first chords of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.” Slowly, he turned to face the crowd, revealing tattoos scattered across his chest, arms and stomach. The crowd pushed toward the stage.

Outside it was 5 degrees — early spring in this city just below the Arctic Circle. But it was warm inside the Grunge Bar, a converted metal garage once used as a carwash, where Sleptsov and his band, the Name of Your Ex Girlfriend, blasted out songs to a young, sweaty crowd.

Yakutsk is remote, cold and isolated from just about everything else in Russia. The city is some 5,000 miles east of Moscow in the Yakutia region, so wide it stretches across three of Russia’s 11 time zones. The eastern Siberian region is best known for diamonds, gold, oil and permafrost. The first three have contributed substantial revenue to the Russian budget for decades.

Now Yakutsk is becoming known for something else: underground punk bands.

The Name of Your Ex-Girlfriend and half a dozen other Yakutsk punk bands record under their own label, Yunost Severa, or Youth of the North. In recent years, the bands have emerged with a fervor onto Russia’s underground music scene.

Vlad Sleptsov performs during a punk rock concert in Yakutsk. (Vasiliy Kolotilov / For The Times) Fans crowd the front of the stage during the punk rock concert at Grunge Bar in Yakutsk. (Vasiliy Kolotilov / For The Times) Vlad Sleptsov, left, performs during a punk rock concert in Yakutsk. Right, fans crowd the stage during the concert at Grunge Bar. (Vasiliy Kolotilov / For The Times)

“These bands aren’t particularly talented or good,” said Maxim Dinkevich, the founder of Russia’s most widespread underground music fanzine, Sadwave. “But they play raw, like artists who play just for art’s sake. There’s definitely something unique about their … abrasive, violent, weird sounds.”

Sadwave’s website recently ran a review of the bands, which rapidly spread across social media sites dedicated to Russia’s underground punk scene.

Isolation and harsh climates, it turns out, are an inspiration for musicians.

“It makes you desperate,” Sleptsov said. “We use that desperation in our songs about life here.”

Cold and remote

Life is difficult in Yakutsk. It’s been recorded as the second coldest permanently inhabited city in the world. (The coldest is a tiny port city north of Yakutsk called Verkhoyansk.) In the short summers, temperatures can reach 100 degrees. Last summer, a wave of severe forest fires filled the dry, hot air with choking smoke.

In Yakutsk the pipes for heat and water are built aboveground because of the region's permafrost. Vasiliy Kolotilov / For The Times

It’s not just the harsh climate that makes life in Yakutsk hard for young people, said Katya Mamina, 23, the lead singer of the band Katya’s Tears. It’s the isolation. The great Trans-Siberian Railroad across Russia doesn’t go this far north. Plane tickets to Moscow or St. Petersburg, or even Vladivostok on the Pacific Coast, are upwards of $500. In the winter, cars can ply the frozen Lena River like a road. In the summer, the regional roads heave with thawing earth and become muddy and impassible.

Touring isn’t really an option for Yakutsk’s punk bands. “After getting as far as Moscow, there’s usually no money left to go to another city,” Mamina said.

There also aren’t many work prospects for young, restless Yakutians who don’t want to go to the mines or gas fields. Unemployment among people aged 20 to 24 is 74%, according to government statistics. Perhaps not surprisingly, drinking is a pastime. Alcoholism is enough of a problem that the government restricts the sale of alcohol and beer in stores to between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m.

These bands aren’t particularly talented or good. There’s definitely something unique about their … abrasive, violent, weird sounds. Maxim Dinkevich, the founder of Russia’s most widespread underground music fanzine, Sadwave.