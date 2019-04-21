At least 129 killed in six Easter Sunday explosions at Sri Lanka churches and hotels

At least 129 people were killed and dozens injured in six explosions in Sri Lanka on Sunday, police and state-run media said.
Three of the explosions took place in Catholic churches where Easter services were underway while three other explosions were reported in five-star hotels, according to police.
The explosions took place almost simultaneously. The first was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
One of the churches targeted was St. Anthony’s in Colombo. The other two were St. Sebastian’s in Negombo, 19 miles from the capital and another in Batticaloa, 155 miles east of the capital.
Police and hospital sources in Batticaloa said that at least 25 deaths were reported from that explosion while 25 people were killed in Colombo.
Officials have not spoken of a terrorist attack, but the blasts appeared to target religious places and the economy, according to initial local media reports.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the injured were being evacuated while security forces have cordoned off the areas and search operations are underway.
The injured included foreigners staying at the three five-star hotels — the Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury and Shangri-La in the heart of Colombo.
Security in the capital and the airport has been stepped up following the incidents.