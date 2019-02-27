Trump meets Kim Jong Un in Vietnam, but his eyes are on Michael Cohen in Washington

President Trump and Kim Jong Un met Wednesday for the second time, kicking off a two-day summit that was closely watched for evidence that North Korea was serious about ending its nuclear weapons program after months of inaction.
But even as the two leaders dined at a colonial-era hotel, Trump’s high-wattage summit stagecraft was upstaged by a dramatic congressional hearing in Washington, where Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen called the president “a racist” and a “con man” and accused him filing inaccurate financial records to apply for a bank loan, a potential crime.
The explosive testimony clearly seized the president’s attention here in Hanoi. Trump accused Cohen on Twitter of doing “bad things unrelated to Trump” and “lying in order to reduce his prison time.”
Aides to the president, already nervous about what concessions Trump might make during his meetings with Kim, acknowledged that Cohen’s harsh testimony and Trump’s reaction to it are additional wild cards in the North Korea negotiations.
Trump called Kim, an autocrat who rules one of the world’s most repressive nations, his “good friend” in a tweet Tuesday,
The summit began shortly after 6 p.m. at the elegant Metropole hotel in central Hanoi. The two leaders, who have developed a personal chemistry, greeted each other warmly, shaking hands, smiling and posing for photos in front of a display of U.S. and North Korean flags.
In brief remarks, Kim praised Trump’s “courageous decision” to begin a dialogue, and Trump promised to help develop North Korea’s economy if he denuclearizes.
“Your country has tremendous economic potential, unbelievable, unlimited,” Trump said. “I look forward to watching it happen and to helping it to happen, and we will help it to happen.”
Trump said he hoped to make progress following their first summit last June in Singapore, where Kim pledged to denuclearize. But the two leaders did not produce a timetable or require any specific actions, and U.S. intelligence officials say North Korea has continued to produce fissile fuel for nuclear weapons over the last eight months.
“I thought the first summit was a great success, and I think this will hopefully be equal or greater than the first,” Trump said. “We made a lot of progress. And I think the biggest progress was our relationship. It’s really a good one.”
In response to a question, Trump signaled that he had not backed away from his demand for full and verifiable denuclearization. He also confirmed reports that a declaration to end the Korean War was under consideration.
When a reporter asked about Cohen’s testimony, the president pursed his lips but did not answer.
Afterward, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders informed the small pool of reporters who had been allowed into the room that they would no longer be allowed access to the next event, a “social dinner,” because their questions during the photo op had apparently upset the participants. Kim was not asked a question.
While two of the six reporters in the pool were eventually allowed into the dinner, the reporters who asked the questions were barred. Sanders, in a statement, attributed the decision to “the sensitive nature of the event.”
“Previous administrations have often intervened to protect press access when foreign leaders have tried to limit coverage of presidential meetings abroad,” Norman Pearlstine, editor of the Los Angeles Times, said in a statement Wednesday. “The fact that this White House has done the opposite and excluded members of the press provides another sad example of its failure to uphold the American public’s right to see and be informed about President Trump’s activities.”
While Trump bristled over reporters’ questions, he relished the attention of the photographers snapping away before him. He singled out Doug Mills of the New York Times, asking him to send the White House his photos so he could share them with Kim.
The dictator, whose country does not have a free press, appeared to laugh.
It was the second time the White House limited access for reporters covering the summit. A day earlier, the White House abruptly relocated a media work space it had established in a hotel ballroom to accommodate hundreds of journalists, apparently after the North Korean delegation, which was staying at the same hotel, raised objections.
Trump and Kim were joined at a round dinner table Wednesday by Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo; Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Kim Yong Chol, a top aide to Kim; North Korea’s foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho; and their interpreters.
Their meetings were due to continue Thursday in Hanoi before Trump was scheduled to return to Washington.
It’s still unclear if the two leaders will produce a more substantive agreement than the vague statement they issued at their first summit, last June in Singapore.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Trump is likely to determine what, if any, moves to make after meeting with Kim on Thursday.
“It’s all up to him,” the official said, acknowledging that national security advisor John Bolton, a longtime skeptic on North Korea, has effectively been sidelined.
One possible action: The two leaders could announce an agreement to open liaison offices in each other’s capitals, a step aimed at normalizing relations and providing a more traditional platform for the nuclear negotiations.
The White House said Trump would hold a news conference after his meetings end with Kim. It was scheduled to start at 3:50 p.m. local time, which is 12:50 a.m. in Los Angeles.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump held multiple meetings with Vietnamese government officials, enjoying a red-carpet welcome at Hanoi’s historic presidential palace and office of government.
He also announced what he described as $21 billion in Vietnamese investment in U.S. aerospace, pointing to the host country’s “thriving” economy as an example of the economic growth possible for North Korea should it take steps to denuclearize.
In addition to tweeting about Cohen, Trump took another shot at Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who has acknowledged misrepresenting his military service during the Vietnam War. Blumenthal had claimed he fought in Vietnam, when he actually served in the Marine Corps reserves and was not deployed overseas.
Trump resurfaced a favorite nickname for Blumenthal, tweeting that he had “now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut” and that he had discussed the senator’s claims with Vietnamese leaders.
Trump never served in uniform and avoided Vietnam by receiving five draft deferments, including one for bone spurs in his heels.
Cohen told the House Oversight Committee that Trump once acknowledged to him that the bone spurs were just an excuse, telling him he avoided Vietnam because he wasn’t “stupid.”
When the hearings began in Washington, administration officials were ending the long day in Hanoi in the hotel bar. Cohen’s testimony played silently on a big screen just feet from their table.