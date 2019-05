A caravan of Central American immigrants that has been the target of President Trump's ire has halted its northward march through Mexico. At a sports stadium in a small city in Oaxaca state, hundreds of immigrants, mostly from Honduras, are in the process of applying for transit or humanitarian visas. Those granted transit visas will be allowed to stay in Mexico for up to 30 days, giving them time to reach the U.S. border or head back home.