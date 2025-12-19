The Pilates Method: Reformer vs. Mat, Real Results, and What Most Studios Get Wrong

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Pilates is everywhere right now, but the practice itself is often misunderstood. In this episode of Live & Well, Liana Levi, founder of Forma Pilates, explains the fundamentals of Pilates and how and why the practice works when taught correctly. Known for its referral-based, highly personalized approach, Forma Pilates has built a following that includes Hollywood talent, fashion insiders, founders, and fitness fanatics alike. Liana breaks down the difference between reformer and mat Pilates, how often the practice should be done to see results, and why consistency matters more than intensity.