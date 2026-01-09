Tensor Robocar & Autoliv Foldable Steering Wheel First Look

A first look at the Tensor Robocar and its groundbreaking foldable steering wheel developed with Autoliv, showcased at CES 2026. This fully autonomous electric vehicle features a steering wheel that retracts into the dashboard in Level 4 autonomous mode, freeing up cabin space and redefining the interior experience. The dual-mode design supports manual driving with a conventional wheel and switches seamlessly to autonomous driving with enhanced comfort and safety. We break down how this innovation works and why it could shape the future of personal autonomous vehicles.