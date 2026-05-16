Pyet DeSpain, author of ‘Rooted in Fire’

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In an engaging live demonstration recorded on Saturday, April 18 at the Festival of Books, Chef Pyet—a multicultural chef of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Sac and Fox Nation, and Mexican American heritage—shared insights from her memoir-cookbook, Rooted in Fire. Pyet emphasized the critical importance of indigenous representation in the culinary world and urged the audience to reflect on food sovereignty through their own daily pantry choices.



During the presentation, Pyet demonstrated how to prepare native-focused dishes using ingredient-based history. She crafted a wapi berry barbecue sauce inspired by her challenge victory on Next Level Chef, pairing it seamlessly with lean bison meatballs. Pyet shared the celestial significance of bison to indigenous cultures and explained how she utilizes native alternatives like sunflower seed oil and tannic juniper berries to consciously retrain her palette away from mainstream flavor profiles. Additionally, she prepared a traditional Three Sisters salad featuring corn, beans, and squash. She explained the sacred agricultural synergy of these three companion crops, noting how they thrive far more successfully together by providing mutual physical structure, nitrogen enrichment, and soil moisture retention.



During the interactive Q&A session, Pyet detailed the intricate nixtamalization process required to safely reconstitute and unlock the nutritional value of ancient varieties of dried corn, while sharing her ongoing vision to establish a dedicated cultural cooking space for community education.

