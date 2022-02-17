Founding Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Nationally recognized and widely admired plaintiff attorney Wylie Aitken is considered one of the preeminent trial lawyers in California. As the founding partner of the Santa Ana-based law firm Aitken Aitken Cohn, Aitken’s impressive legal career spans more than 40 years. Among many landmark verdicts and settlements, Aitkin obtained a $54 million verdict on behalf of a nine-year-old girl. The result is recognized as the highest personal injury award against the Federal Government, following a trial against the U.S. government, resulting from an auto collision when a federal employee ran a red light and broadsided the car she was riding. Aitkin also served as liaison to all State and other Federal actions regarding an MDL assigned to the Southern Division of the Center District of California, one of the largest MDL’s in U.S. legal history.