Dark Winds Season 4 Hits L.A.: Cast Breaks Down the Massive New Changes

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The cast and crew of AMC’s Dark Winds sat down with the L.A. Times to break down the massive changes arriving in Season 4, which is streaming now. This time around, the story expands beyond the Navajo Nation and drops the tribal police force right into the unfamiliar streets of 1970s Los Angeles. During the panel, the actors discuss their characters’ internal struggles with trauma alongside Leaphorn’s journey to find traditional balance through the philosophy of Hózhó. Watch the full discussion to hear directly from the creators about bringing this new chapter to life.