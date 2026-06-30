The Science of NAD+: Why We Must Shift from Lifespan to Healthspan

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In this LA Times Studios panel at Cannes Lions 2026, host Anna Magnani sits down with Mona Rosene, Global Director of Medical and Science Affairs at Niagen Bioscience, to unpack the science of NAD+ and why the longevity conversation is shifting from lifespan to healthspan.



Mona explains what NAD+ actually does in the body – powering energy production and cellular repair – and why levels fall roughly 65% between ages 30 and 70, accelerated by metabolic stressors like sun, alcohol, poor diet, and overtraining. She makes the case for leading with science in a noisy wellness market, walks through NAD’s link to inflammation, previews new launches including pharma-grade Niagen Plus and the Niagen Nanocloud skincare line, and answers audience questions on testing, when to start, and why science-led brands outperform bigger players.



A key takeaway: longevity isn’t about adding years to your life—it’s about adding quality to your years. And whether you’re a brand or a consumer, the throughline is the same: trust the unbiased, published science, look for products backed by their own clinical research, and be wary of the hype.



This video is for general educational purposes and is not medical advice. Talk to a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement.