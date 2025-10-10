Trump Brings Israel-Hamas Peace, and Potential Cancer Cure, w/ Buck Sexton & Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

Megyn Kelly is joined by Buck Sexton, co-host of “The Clay and Buck Show,” to talk about Trump’s massive Middle East deal between Israel and Hamas, Trump’s legacy and skills as a dealmaker, how even the left and media are being forced to give him credit now, what happens next in the Middle East, the truth about Hamas and the false equivalency some make with Israel, and more. Then Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, CEO of Los Angeles Times Media Group, joins to talk about why he stopped his paper from publishing their Kamala Harris endorsement, his reaction to the fallout, his decision to take the LA Times public and give power to the audience, Bari Weiss taking over as head of CBS News, the future of the media, his work in trying to find a cure for cancer, his challenge trying to get the FDA to approve this new procedure, the effectiveness of his method, why he thinks President Trump could be the person to implement this massive scientific breakthrough, and more.