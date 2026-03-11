Straight to the Point: NASA’s Lunar Ambitions, Mars and Beyond

EXCLUSIVE: NASA Boss Reveals New Artemis II Launch Plans And Details Ambitious 2027 Lunar Base Start Date; Says Manned Mars Missions And Humans Becoming An Interplanetary Species Within The Next Decade.



This week on Straight to the Point I sat down with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman at NASA’s DC Headquarters. In this exclusive interview, the head of the United States space program laid out the future of American missions to the Moon, Mars, the Orbital economy and beyond.