Book to Cook! Chocolate Morning Muffins with Roxana Jullapat
The head baker and co-owner of Friends & Family makes chocolate morning muffins, a recipe from her new cookbook “Morning Baker.”
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“I love a muffin,” says Roxana Jullapat, head baker of Friends & Family, the East Hollywood bakery-cafe she co-owns. Her chocolate morning muffins are tender, fluffy and flavorful, made with ingredients such as chocolate, cocoa, rye flour and yogurt. The first chapter of her new cookbook, “Morning Baker,” is devoted entirely to muffins. Get the recipe here.
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• Watch Hawa Hassan make Lebanese fried cauliflower
• Watch Hailee Catalano make a mean, green turkey sandwich
• Watch Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer make pickley cheesy greens dip
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• Alba’s Adam Leonti makes spaghetti al limone
• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes grapefruit pie
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