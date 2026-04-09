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Food

Book to Cook! Chocolate Morning Muffins with Roxana Jullapat

The head baker and co-owner of Friends & Family makes chocolate morning muffins, a recipe from her new cookbook “Morning Baker.”

By Betty Hallock
Mark E. PottsLaurie OchoaQuincy Bowie Jr. and Brenda Elizondo
“I love a muffin,” says Roxana Jullapat, head baker of Friends & Family, the East Hollywood bakery-cafe she co-owns. Her chocolate morning muffins are tender, fluffy and flavorful, made with ingredients such as chocolate, cocoa, rye flour and yogurt. The first chapter of her new cookbook, “Morning Baker,” is devoted entirely to muffins. Get the recipe here.

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Food
Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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