Jayne Kennedy, author of ‘Plain Jayne,’ in conversation with Cari Champion

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In an insightful conversation recorded on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, sports broadcasting trailblazer and entertainment icon Jayne Kennedy sat down with interviewer Cari Champion to discuss her new memoir, Plain Jayne. Kennedy shared the emotional twenty-year journey of writing her life story, a process she began in 2000 to process her experiences and pass crucial life lessons down to her daughters and the younger generation. Despite facing rejections from forty-two publishers, she persevered, eventually finding a home for the book with the help of a public shout-out from Robin Roberts.



The interview highlighted Kennedy’s multi-faceted career as a model, actress, and pioneer who broke the glass ceiling as the first Black woman on The NFL Today. Reflecting on her early days moving to Hollywood from Ohio with her then-husband Leon, Kennedy recounted being discovered by chance for Rowan & Martin’s Laughing and joining Bob Hope’s overseas Christmas tour during the Vietnam War. She noted that she was frequently the only Black woman in the room, navigating a challenging 1960s and 70s landscape defined by civil rights struggles. Kennedy emphasized the importance of knowing oneself and creating independent opportunities, highlighting how she co-produced the film Body and Soul to overcome the industry’s systemic limitations. Through her company “Not Done Yet,” Kennedy remains focused on expanding her legacy through new fragrance lines and upcoming biographical film projects.

