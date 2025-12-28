Creator Content

Straight to the Point: Mamdani’s NYPD Crisis

On January 1st, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani will become the mayor of New York City. Two recently retired NYPD veterans with more than five decades of law enforcement experience between them say a mass exodus of NYPD officers is likely and imminent.

They blame Mamdani’s past and current positions on bail reform, defunding the police, and violent protests over the Trump Administration’s Immigration enforcement.
