Dodgers Debate: There’s hope! Big names are coming back

The Dodgers have struggled at times since the All-Star break, but Will Smith’s return from injury and Shohei Ohtani’s return to pitching should help.

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It’s hot. It’s not great for the Dodgers. They’ve looked a bit lost since the All-Star break. But, rejoice! Will Smith is coming! Shohei Ohtani, as a pitcher, is returning! Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson talk about Tarik Skubal’s Detroit return and how the Dodgers are adjusting to getting players back and ready for the postseason.

