Dodgers Debate: Is anyone on the Dodgers not injured?

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Shohei Ohtani is now on the IL. Freddie Freeman is banged up. Andy Pages might not be back any time soon. And more players are ailing. Can they heal in time for October? Is Bill Plaschke correct saying the team is too old? Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson go back an forth about the team’s chances to not only get healthy for October, but how long they can last in October.

