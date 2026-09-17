2026 Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards - The Leadership Imperative: A New Playbook for Leading Through Change
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LA Times Studios presents The Leadership Imperative: A New Playbook for Leading Through Change moderated by David Coffaro, CEO and president of the Irvine Chamber of Commerce featuring insights from Eric Gallagher, partner and CPA at Withum, and Colin Fraser, shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP.
In an era of constant disruption, effective business leadership requires more than just chasing trends, it demands strategic foresight. In this exclusive panel, business advisors Eric and Colin unpack the realities of navigating organizational change. Eric shares his framework for safely decentralizing decision-making as you scale, while Colin reveals how to spot early market shifts before they hit your bottom line. Together, they deliver actionable strategies for modernizing legacy operations, aligning a skeptical workforce, and building an AI adoption strategy that amplifies human talent.
In an era of constant disruption, effective business leadership requires more than just chasing trends, it demands strategic foresight. In this exclusive panel, business advisors Eric and Colin unpack the realities of navigating organizational change. Eric shares his framework for safely decentralizing decision-making as you scale, while Colin reveals how to spot early market shifts before they hit your bottom line. Together, they deliver actionable strategies for modernizing legacy operations, aligning a skeptical workforce, and building an AI adoption strategy that amplifies human talent.