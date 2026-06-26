Why Flexible Brand Systems Are the True Future of Creative Work

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“Almost Famous” panel at Cannes Lions 2026, creative leaders from Monks—Chief Creative Officer Yuka, Head of North America Strategy Jen Goldberg, and Chief Creative Officer of Orchestration Bernardo—look back at the year’s most celebrated work and ahead to what creativity will reward next.



They explore why this year’s standout campaigns feel closer to consumers than ever (people at the center, not brands), why “inevitable” ideas resonate, and how AI is shifting from a year of implementation toward genuine craft and fluency. The conversation digs into the move from one-off campaigns to flexible brand systems, why the very definition of “the big idea” is changing, the rise of non-linear customer journeys, creating in the moment, and why specificity, diversity, and human truth still drive the best work.



A key takeaway: when AI lets you make anything at any time, the work that wins is the work that feels the most personal and true. The future big idea isn’t a single hero film—it’s a recognizable, flexible system that can go deep into specific cultures, channels, and moments while still feeling unmistakably on-brand.