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Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Anda Gansca Explains Why Knotch’s ACE Engine Is Transforming the Conversational Web

Anda Gansca of Knotch sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to explain the rise of the “AI-native consumer”—and why the open web needs to reinvent itself to survive.

She breaks down the “conversational web”: a new era where websites stop being static billboards and start responding dynamically to what each visitor actually wants. Anda shares why over 80% of consumers arriving from LLMs bounce and never return, how Knotch’s ACE engine serves both humans (immersive experiences) and agents (code), and the results so far—including a 20% drop in bounce rate and a 5x lift in engagement for Google. She also makes a provocative case that over-optimizing for AI agents (GEO/AEO) is actually hurting human conversion, and why the real challenge is measurement, the marketing org chart, and the leaky funnel.

A key takeaway: AI has fundamentally changed us as consumers, so marketing has to change too—but it remains multi-channel. The brands that win won’t try to game LLMs with 100 more blog posts; they’ll do great, integrated marketing that follows the real customer journey.
Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions
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