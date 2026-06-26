Anda Gansca Explains Why Knotch’s ACE Engine Is Transforming the Conversational Web

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Anda Gansca of Knotch sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to explain the rise of the “AI-native consumer”—and why the open web needs to reinvent itself to survive.



She breaks down the “conversational web”: a new era where websites stop being static billboards and start responding dynamically to what each visitor actually wants. Anda shares why over 80% of consumers arriving from LLMs bounce and never return, how Knotch’s ACE engine serves both humans (immersive experiences) and agents (code), and the results so far—including a 20% drop in bounce rate and a 5x lift in engagement for Google. She also makes a provocative case that over-optimizing for AI agents (GEO/AEO) is actually hurting human conversion, and why the real challenge is measurement, the marketing org chart, and the leaky funnel.



A key takeaway: AI has fundamentally changed us as consumers, so marketing has to change too—but it remains multi-channel. The brands that win won’t try to game LLMs with 100 more blog posts; they’ll do great, integrated marketing that follows the real customer journey.