Chef That! Hamachi Crudo with Avner Levi
- Share via
Sweet cherries and fresh jalapeños meet buttery hamachi in this recipe from Cento Raw Bar, one of L.A.’s hottest new restaurants of 2025. Get the recipe.
More “Chef That!”
• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes Grapefruit Pie
• Pasjoli’s Dave Beran makes his Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
• Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
• Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
• Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
• Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes makes Summer Ceviche
• Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
• Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!
More “Chef That!”
• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes Grapefruit Pie
• Pasjoli’s Dave Beran makes his Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
• Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
• Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
• Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
• Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes makes Summer Ceviche
• Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
• Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!