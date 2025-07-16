Advertisement
Food

Chef That! Hamachi Crudo with Avner Levi

By Laurie Ochoa
Betty HallockStephanie BreijoMark E. PottsBrandon Ly and Yadira Flores
Sweet cherries and fresh jalapeños meet buttery hamachi in this recipe from Cento Raw Bar, one of L.A.’s hottest new restaurants of 2025. Get the recipe.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Brandon Ly

Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.

Yadira Flores

Yadira Flores is a video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.

