Dodgers Debate: Trade deadline madness

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Tarik Skubal. Is he a Dodger? Do they need him? Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson really think so, and Plaschke has an exclusive “picture” of him in a Dodgers jersey!