Dodgers Debate NLCS Game 2: Did the Dodgers forget how to hit?

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are now two games down in the best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Brewers. They aren’t hitting and their bullpen was lackluster in Game 2. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson wonder if this is getting close to the end of the line for the team.