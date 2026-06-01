SCREEN GAB LIVE: Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A post-show Q&A featuring:

Matthew Tinker: Executive Producer

Eva Anderson: Executive Producer

Rufi Thorpe: Author & Executive Producer

Rico Nasty: cast, plays RC

Lindsey Normington: cast, plays Rose



About the Series:

Based on Rufi Thorpe’s best-selling novel of the same name, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is a bold, heartwarming, and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Elle Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. The series also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winner Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.