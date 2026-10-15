Dodgers Debate NLCS GAME 3: Dodgers stare down a sweep

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are one game away from being swept out of the playoffs and missing their chance at three-peat history after losing Game 3 to the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke don’t really debate as much as lament a team that looks lost.