Straight to the Point: Exposing Epstein’s Saudi 9/11 Connection

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EXCLUSIVE: New Files Examined By Law Enforcement/Intelligence Analyst Reveal Jeffery Epstein Allegedly Acted as Go-Between to Block 9/11 Victim Families From Suing Saudi Arabia And Details Possible FARA Violations.



This week on Straight to the Point I sat down with Morgan Wright, a nationally recognized cybersecurity, law enforcement and intelligence analyst. Wright analyzes the new revelations from the Epstein files and discusses evidence that Jeffrey Epstein functioned as a high-level influence operator allegedly protecting Saudi Arabian interests which included apparent attempts to block 9/11 families lawsuits before Trump took office, a 9/11 “shadow” commission with Ghislaine Maxwell, and bragging about SCIF access with Steve Bannon. Wright also says that Epstein fits the exact profile of individuals valuable to the CIA National Resources Division and questions why Epstein was never investigated for apparent violations of foreign lobbying laws by either party.



Ken Starr died in 2022.



A Saudi Embassy spokesperson confirmed receipt of our questions about the Kingdom’s relationship with Epstein, but did not immediately comment. The Estate of Jeffrey Epstein did not respond to our email seeking comment.



A spokeswoman for Kathryn Ruemmler, former White House Counsel for President Obama said: “Ms. Ruemmler did not take any action, in either a professional or personal capacity, related to JASTA (Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act,) the 9/11 families, or their ability to sue Saudi Arabia. She was never asked to take any action on this matter and never did.””Ms. Ruemmler welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee. At the time she interacted with Jeffrey Epstein, she was a practicing criminal defense attorney and shared a client with him. She has done nothing wrong and had no knowledge of any ongoing criminal activity on his part.”