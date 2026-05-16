Festival of Books 2026 Book Prize Winners Revealed

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The 31st annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books commenced with the presentation of the 2025 Book Prizes. Recorded on April 17, 2026, at the University of Southern California, the ceremony honored over sixty finalists across thirteen categories. LA Times Executive Editor Terry Tang and LZ Granderson welcomed attendees, celebrating literature’s power to unify communities. The evening highlighted three special honors: the Christopher Isherwood Prize awarded to Adam Ross for Play World, the Innovators Award presented to the nonprofit organization We Need Diverse Books, and the Robert Kirsch Award for Lifetime Achievement bestowed upon legendary author Amy Tan.



Throughout the event, presenters announced winners across diverse genres. Notable recipients included Allison Bennis White for poetry (A Magnificent Loneliness), Jaime Hernandez for graphic novels (Life Drawing), and Bench Ansfield for history (Born in Flames). Sylvia Park won the speculative fiction prize for Luminous, noting that books remain the ultimate vessel for human intelligence over corporate AI. In her moving acceptance speech, Amy Tan emphasized that the practice of imagination is an act of compassion and defined her storytelling as inherently political. Finally, Caroline Richmond of We Need Diverse Books spoke about the critical necessity of representation and the ongoing battle against rising book bans across America, urging the literary community to continue resisting censorship.

