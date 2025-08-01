Dodgers betting their current players start performing | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t have a splashy trade deadline, unlike many of their National League and American League competitors. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke talk about why and what the Dodgers strategy is going forward.