Episode 26: Edison’s CEO Pitches His Plan For Eaton Fire Survivors
The official investigation into the cause of the Eaton Fire is not over, but power company SoCal Edison has already said that it likely sparked from their equipment. Edison is facing dozens of lawsuits from survivors, and one from the U.S. Department of Justice, accusing the company of not only starting the fire, but also of negligence. Edison says it wants to make things right and has come up with a Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program for survivors.
Eligibility is fairly expansive, but many survivors say it does not go far enough, especially those who are also struggling with insurance payouts. CEO of Edison International Pedro Pizarro, who lives in the area affected by the Eaton Fire, says he “want to be able to walk into the grocery store and look his neighbors in the eye” so he stopped by in early November to give host Kate Cagle his pitch for the program.
