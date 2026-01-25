Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Sundance 2026: Molly Ringwald, Margaret Cho, Patrick Wilson and more with “Run Amok”

By Mark Olsen
Rebecca Castillo and Mark E. Potts
NB Mager, Patrick Wilson, Molly Ringwald, Alyssa Marvin, Margaret Cho, Sophia Torres, Kal Wilson talk about their film, “Run Amok” at the L.A. Times Studio @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.
Entertainment & ArtsSundance Film Festival
Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement