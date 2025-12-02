Easy to make milk bread for your next sandwich

Jyan Isaac Bread is the Santa Monica bakery known for its crusty sourdough loaves and burnished bagels. But baker Jyan Hurwitz, founder of Jyan Isaac, also makes soft, fluffy shokupan, or Japanese milk bread. These loaves have the tender texture classic for milk bread. The key is in the “dough improver” known as yudane, a mixture of flour and milk prepared in a method that gelatinizes the starch of the flour — for fluffier bread. Volume measurements are provided here for reference, but using a scale to weigh all ingredients is recommended.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.
Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.