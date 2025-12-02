Easy to make milk bread for your next sandwich

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Jyan Isaac Bread is the Santa Monica bakery known for its crusty sourdough loaves and burnished bagels. But baker Jyan Hurwitz, founder of Jyan Isaac, also makes soft, fluffy shokupan, or Japanese milk bread. These loaves have the tender texture classic for milk bread. The key is in the “dough improver” known as yudane, a mixture of flour and milk prepared in a method that gelatinizes the starch of the flour — for fluffier bread. Volume measurements are provided here for reference, but using a scale to weigh all ingredients is recommended.