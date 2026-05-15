Hayley Kiyoko, author of ‘Where There’s Room for Us’

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During an insightful panel at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, recorded on Saturday, April 18, LA Times features writer Deborah Vankin interviewed multi-hyphenate artist Haley Kiyoko about her latest creative endeavors. The discussion centered heavily on Kiyoko’s new novel, Where There’s Room for Us, a queer-normative, interracial young adult romance set in a reimagined Victorian England. Kiyoko explained that she created a world stripped of homophobia and racism to offer hopeful queer content, while maintaining historic gender inequalities to preserve narrative stakes for her characters, Ivy and Freya. She also revealed a deliberate design choice: the book’s hardcover is discreet beneath the paper jacket so readers lacking safe spaces can enjoy it privately.



The conversation expanded into Kiyoko’s historic ten-year journey with Girls Like Girls. Originating as a 2015 hit single and music video, the story evolved into a novel and has now become her feature film directorial debut, launching nationwide next month. Kiyoko highlighted the obstacles faced by women of color directors in Hollywood, noting they make up only five percent of the industry. During an audience Q&A session, Kiyoko discussed her audiobook production, shared strategies for finding joy through community, and reflected emotionally on her personal growth and recent engagement to Becca Tilley. Ultimately, she emphasized her enduring mission to cultivate self-love and visibility for the queer community through authentic, multi-media storytelling.