Tom Selleck, ‘You Never Know: A Memoir’ in conversation with Glenn Whipp

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In a nostalgic return to his alma mater for the Festival of Books on April 18, 2026, legendary actor Tom Selleck sat down to discuss his expansive career and his memoir, You Never Know. Selleck reflected on his formative years as a student-athlete at USC, where he joked about his “weak suit” in academics and his time on the basketball team. He recounted the unique experience of playing the role of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during practices to help his teammates prepare for UCLA, a “brush with greatness” that preceded his accidental entry into the acting world via a theater arts class and a chance studio contract.



Selleck provided a candid look at the “decades of learning” that led to his breakout role in Magnum. He addressed the long-standing history of nearly playing Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, explaining how contractual obligations to CBS prevented him from taking the part, despite an actor’s strike that would have actually permitted the timing. Selleck emphasized that the four-year process of writing his book was intended to be a “conversation” about the work of acting rather than a collection of celebrity gossip. He concluded by reflecting on the favorite moments of his career, such as the Magnum episode “Home from the Sea,” and the lasting impact of his father’s advice to never let the industry change his character.